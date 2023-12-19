Gallant: Hamas leaders are headed either to prison or the cemetery

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stressed that Israel would bring senior leaders of Hamas "to the place they deserve - either the cemetery or prison" during a situation assessment along the Gaza border on Tuesday.

"In the north of the Gaza Strip - the operation is focused on final clearing of the Gaza area and entering underground into tunnels at great depths where we find great catches and bring it to us," said Gallant.

"In the south of the Gaza Strip - Khan Yunis has become the new capital of terrorism. We are working there, focusing our efforts, the operation will cross stages, and will continue until we reach our goals, we will not let up. We will bring the senior officials of the murderous organization to the place they deserve - either to the cemetery or to the prison."