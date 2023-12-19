The international coalition formed by the US to protect maritime navigation in the Red Sea is part of the aggression against the Palestinian people, the political bureau of Yemen's Houthi group said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the coalition contradicts international law.

"Yemen's armed forces don't represent any threat to any country, we only target Israeli ships or ships heading toward Israeli ports," it added.

"We affirm our steadfast position in supporting the Palestinian people until Israel’s aggression ends and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted," the statement reads.