Russia-Arab ministers: Need to guarantee the security of maritime traffic

By REUTERS
DECEMBER 20, 2023 16:46

Russia-Arab ministers stressed on Wednesday the need to guarantee the safety and security of maritime traffic in the Gulf and the Red Sea, a final communique by the Russia-Arab Cooperation forum said.

The ministers condemned "acts that target the security and safety of maritime traffic and facilities, energy supplies, oil pipelines and facilities," they said after the forum was held in Marrakech.

They also "strongly condemned the Israeli aggressive war" on Palestinians in Gaza and rejected justifying it as self-defense, the communique added.

 

