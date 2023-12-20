Denmark will join a new international navy coalition being assembled by the United States to combat attacks in the Red Sea, the Danish defense ministry said on Wednesday in an emailed statement.
Denmark to join US-led Red Sea navy force
By REUTERS12/20/2023 06:51 PM
