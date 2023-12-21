Jerusalem Post
France's Macron: Israel's right to defend itself doesn't mean 'flattening Gaza'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Wednesday night that the fight against terrorism does not mean "flattening Gaza", referring to Israel's ongoing war against Hamas following the October 7 massacres.

"We cannot allow the idea to take root that an effective fight against terrorism implies razing Gaza or attacking civilian populations indiscriminately," Macron said Wednesday in an interview with the French broadcaster France 5. The president called on Israel "to stop this response because it is not appropriate because all lives are worth the same, and we must protect them."

While recognizing Israel's "right to defend itself and fight terrorism," Macron said that France called for the protection of civilians and "a ceasefire that will lead to a humanitarian ceasefire."

