Users worldwide report issues with X social media platform

Social media platform X and X Pro suffered outages globally early Thursday, according to Downdetector.com.

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said "Welcome to X!"

Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said "Waiting for posts."

A chart on DownDetector.com shows a spike in reports of users issues for the social network X, December 21, 2023. (credit: screenshot)

Over 47,000 US users faced access issues with X and X Pro, according to Downdetector data, as did users in more than 40 countries around the world.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

The biggest, but not the only, bug recently

The site experienced significant bugs as recently as last week, when for about an hour, all outgoing links were ineffective, according to technology site The Verge. A similar problem happened in March, reportedly because of a mistake by the only reliability engineer who remained at the company after its takeover by billionaire Elon Musk, who initiated widespread layoffs and faced a wave of further resignations in its wake.