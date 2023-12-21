Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Anti-tank missile hits Upper Galilee - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 21, 2023 12:44

An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon landed in the Upper Galilee region on Thursday morning. One vehicle in the northern moshav of Avivim was hit. 

Missiles have routinely been fired towards Israel since the Israel-Hamas War began but few have landed in Israeli territory.
Hamas: Col. in charge of crossing, three others killed in Israeli strike
By REUTERS
12/21/2023 01:17 PM
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner visit Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2023 12:57 PM
Egypt's foreign minister: countries on the Red Sea must protect it
By REUTERS
12/21/2023 12:54 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2023 11:23 AM
Northern Gaza no longer has a functional hospital, WHO says
By REUTERS
12/21/2023 11:22 AM
IDF: 230 Hamas targets destroyed in past 24 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2023 09:24 AM
Gulf nations threaten end to Gaza aid if war continues past January
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2023 08:35 AM
Macron: Israel's right to defend itself doesn't mean 'flattening Gaza'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2023 07:19 AM
IDF publishes the names of three fallen soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2023 06:29 AM
Large scale IDF operations underway in West Bank - report
By WALLA!
12/21/2023 04:52 AM
US: Israel must remove Hamas, minimize civilian casualties in Gaza
By REUTERS
12/20/2023 06:51 PM
Israeli forces foil NIS 16 million drug smuggling from Egypt - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2023 06:22 PM
Discussions for Gaza humanitarian pause, hostage release 'very serious'
By REUTERS
12/20/2023 05:53 PM
Denmark to join US-led Red Sea navy force
By REUTERS
12/20/2023 05:47 PM
US issues new Russia-related sanctions - Treasury website
By REUTERS
12/20/2023 05:11 PM