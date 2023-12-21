An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon landed in the Upper Galilee region on Thursday morning. One vehicle in the northern moshav of Avivim was hit. Missiles have routinely been fired towards Israel since the Israel-Hamas War began but few have landed in Israeli territory.
Anti-tank missile hits Upper Galilee - report
