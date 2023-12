Two men, aged 21 and 31, were murdered in the town of Anata in the West Bank near Jerusalem on Saturday morning.

The two were killed by a passing vehicle at a gas station at the town's entrance.

The MDA paramedics that were called to the scene determined the death of the two, both hailing from east Jerusalem.

Police forces at the scene began investigating the circumstances of the incident along with searches for the perpetrators of the crime.

This is a developing story.