Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Flooding and harsh weather seen throughout Israel on Saturday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel has seen strong winds and heavy rainfall throughout the country on Saturday, Hebrew media reported.

Flooding has been reported in the Ma'ale Yosef Regional Council in the Upper Galilee as well. Teams at the scene are working to drain the large amount of rainwater that flooded residential homes, vehicles, agricultural areas, and other facilities.

Thunderstorms are also to be expected in Israel's north, Maariv reported, while the country's south may see heavy fog.

There is reported fear of flooding in the Dead Sea area, the Maariv report noted.

Police had briefly closed Highways 85 and 60 due to the strong weather, and asks the general public to avoid driving on Highway 77.

Two men murdered in Anata in West Bank near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 12:59 PM
Egyptian president Al-Sisi speaks with Iranian counterpart on Houthis
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/23/2023 12:40 PM
Israel-affiliated merchant vessel hit by aerial vehicle off India
By REUTERS
12/23/2023 11:49 AM
Would-be Putin challenger barred from running in election
By REUTERS
12/23/2023 11:48 AM
Over 200 Hamas terrorists arrested in past week, IDF and Shin Bet says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 11:17 AM
IDF jets strike targets in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 06:38 AM
70 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza through Rafah crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 01:40 AM
Czech police deal with fake grenade situation after Prague mass shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 11:40 PM
Three Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northern Iraq -ministry
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 09:51 PM
White House: Closely monitoring situation in Red Sea
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 08:14 PM
UN chief calls out Israel's Gaza operation for creating aid obstacles
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 08:11 PM
IDF publishes name of soldier who was killed in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 06:18 PM
Issuance of a new executive order to expand Russia sanctions authorities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 05:17 PM
Putin, Abbas discuss Gaza conflict in phone call
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 01:47 PM
Border Police officer wounded in suspected ramming attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 10:31 AM