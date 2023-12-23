Flooding and harsh weather seen throughout Israel on Saturday

Israel has seen strong winds and heavy rainfall throughout the country on Saturday, Hebrew media reported.

Flooding has been reported in the Ma'ale Yosef Regional Council in the Upper Galilee as well. Teams at the scene are working to drain the large amount of rainwater that flooded residential homes, vehicles, agricultural areas, and other facilities.

Thunderstorms are also to be expected in Israel's north, Maariv reported, while the country's south may see heavy fog.

There is reported fear of flooding in the Dead Sea area, the Maariv report noted.

Police had briefly closed Highways 85 and 60 due to the strong weather, and asks the general public to avoid driving on Highway 77.