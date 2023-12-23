Jerusalem Post
Turkey says 12 soldiers killed in clashes with Kurdish militants

By REUTERS

Twelve Turkish soldiers have been killed in the past two days in clashes with Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq, the defense ministry said on Saturday.

The military carried out air strikes on PKK targets, “neutralizing” at least 13 PKK militants on Saturday in ongoing clashes, the ministry said in a statement on social messaging platform X. Turkey typically uses the term "neutralized" to mean killed. The ministry also said seven militants had been killed on Friday.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in neighboring Iraq as part of its offensive against PKK militants based there.

IDF, Shin Bet assassinate key Hamas weapons smuggler, Hassan Atrash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 05:42 PM
Hamas: lost contact with group responsible for five Israeli hostages
By REUTERS
12/23/2023 05:30 PM
Hostile aircraft intrusion in Israel's north a false alarm - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 02:54 PM
IDF asks Egypt to evacuate its forces from Rafah border area - report
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/23/2023 02:39 PM
Flooding and harsh weather seen throughout Israel on Saturday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 01:21 PM
Two men murdered in Anata in West Bank near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 12:59 PM
Egyptian president Al-Sisi speaks with Iranian counterpart on Houthis
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/23/2023 12:40 PM
Would-be Putin challenger barred from running in election
By REUTERS
12/23/2023 11:48 AM
Over 200 Hamas terrorists arrested in past week, IDF and Shin Bet says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 11:17 AM
IDF jets strike targets in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 06:38 AM
70 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza through Rafah crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 01:40 AM
Czech police deal with fake grenade situation after Prague mass shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 11:40 PM
Three Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northern Iraq -ministry
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 09:51 PM
White House: Closely monitoring situation in Red Sea
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 08:14 PM
UN chief calls out Israel's Gaza operation for creating aid obstacles
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 08:11 PM