Houthis say US missile targeting Yemen's naval forces exploded near Gabon-owned ship

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 24, 2023 18:07

A spokesperson for Yemen's Houthi group said on Sunday that a missile from a US battleship targeting Yemen's naval forces in the Red Sea exploded near a Gabon-owned ship.

The Gabon-owned ship was travelling from Russia, Mohammed Abdul-Salam said.

"The Red Sea will be a burning arena if the U.S. and its allies continue their bullying. Countries bordering the Red Sea must realize the reality of the dangers that threaten their national security," he added.

The leader of the Houthis, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, warned on Wednesday they would strike U.S. warships if the Iranian-backed militia was targeted by Washington, which this week set up a multinational force to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

