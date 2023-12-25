Jerusalem Post
Pope Francis: Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 25, 2023 04:22

Pope Francis took to X, formerly Twitter, on Christmas Eve to share a Christmas-related message of solidarity with the ancient city of Bethlehem, located in the modern-day West Bank.

“Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world. #Christmas,” wrote Pope Francis.

