Pope Francis took to X, formerly Twitter, on Christmas Eve to share a Christmas-related message of solidarity with the ancient city of Bethlehem, located in the modern-day West Bank.
“Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world. #Christmas,” wrote Pope Francis.
Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world. #Christmas— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 24, 2023