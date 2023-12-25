Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust will resume starting February, the High Court of Justice said on Tuesday, with the court set to convene four days a week for hearings on the prime minister's case.
Netanyahu's criminal trial to resume in February, Israel's top court says
