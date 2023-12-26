Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran undoes slowdown in enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade -IAEA

By REUTERS

Iran has reversed a slowdown in the rate at which it is enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, returning to a rate of around 9 kg a month from the reduced rate of 3 kg, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

"The IAEA confirmed that Iran had increased the production of UF6 (uranium hexafluoride) enriched up to 60% U-235 to approximately 9 kg per month since the end of November at these two facilities combined," the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement, referring to sites at Fordow and Natanz.

 

Egypt's Al Qahera News TV: explosions heard in skies of Red Sea's Dahab
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 01:32 PM
Russian, Indian foreign ministers to talk Ukraine, Gaza on Dec.27
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 12:22 PM
Baghdad condemns US strike on Iraqi military positions
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 11:06 AM
26-year-old Beit Shemesh resident to be indicted for acts against minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2023 09:20 AM
UKMTO report incident west of Yemen's Hodeidah port - advisory note
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 08:04 AM
Japan to impose sanctions on three senior Hamas members
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 04:31 AM
Blasts heard over Crimea's Feodosia
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 03:20 AM
Two launches detected from Lebanon, IDF hits source
By AMIR BOHBOT/WALLA!
12/26/2023 01:48 AM
Eight killed in Syria in Turkish airstrikes on SDF-controlled areas
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 12:15 AM
Israel fears delay of US military aid for Gaza war - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 09:05 PM
At least 113 people killed in central Nigeria attacks - AFP
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 07:16 PM
Israel must occupy, re-settle northern Gaza Strip, Likud MK claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 07:07 PM
Herzog visits IDF troops on Gaza border, promises aid from state
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 06:12 PM
Israel moves to void permanent residence of senior Hamas official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 05:53 PM
Netanyahu's criminal trial to move from 2 to 4 days in February
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 03:22 PM