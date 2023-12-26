Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Japan freezes assets, imposes sanctions on Hamas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Japanese government has frozen assets and imposed sanctions on payments and financial transfers to senior members of the Hamas terror organization, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a post on X on Tuesday.

"Israel welcomes the Japanese government's decision to freeze assets and impose sanctions on payments and financial transfers of senior members of the terrorist organization Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, Muhammed Deif, and Marwan Issa," he posted on X. "We thank Japan for its commitment to fighting terrorism and building a world free of terrorism."

Explosion reported near Israeli embassy in India - report
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/26/2023 04:00 PM
Netanyahu: IDF reservists will get the salaries they deserve
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/26/2023 03:55 PM
Iran undoes slowdown in enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 02:01 PM
Egypt's Al Qahera News TV: Explosions heard in skies of Red Sea's Dahab
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 01:32 PM
Russian, Indian foreign ministers to talk Ukraine, Gaza on Dec.27
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 12:22 PM
Baghdad condemns US strike on Iraqi military positions
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 11:06 AM
26-year-old Beit Shemesh resident to be indicted for acts against minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2023 09:20 AM
Japan to impose sanctions on three senior Hamas members
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 04:31 AM
Blasts heard over Crimea's Feodosia
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 03:20 AM
Two launches detected from Lebanon, IDF hits source
By AMIR BOHBOT/WALLA!
12/26/2023 01:48 AM
Eight killed in Syria in Turkish airstrikes on SDF-controlled areas
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 12:15 AM
Israel fears delay of US military aid for Gaza war - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 09:05 PM
At least 113 people killed in central Nigeria attacks - AFP
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 07:16 PM
Israel must occupy, re-settle northern Gaza Strip, Likud MK claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 07:07 PM
Herzog visits IDF troops on Gaza border, promises aid from state
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 06:12 PM