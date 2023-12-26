Japan freezes assets, imposes sanctions on Hamas

The Japanese government has frozen assets and imposed sanctions on payments and financial transfers to senior members of the Hamas terror organization, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a post on X on Tuesday.

ישראל מברכת על החלטת ממשלת יפן להקפיא נכסים ולהטיל סנקציות על תשלומים והעברות כספיות של שלוה בכירים בארגון הטרור חמאס, יחיא סינוואר, מוחמד דף ומרוואן עיסה. חמאס הוא ארגון טרור ברברי הגרוע מדאעש אשר רצח, הוציא להורג וטבח למעלה מ-1,200 אנשים בשבעה באוקטובר ומשתמש בתושבי עזה… — אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) December 26, 2023

"Israel welcomes the Japanese government's decision to freeze assets and impose sanctions on payments and financial transfers of senior members of the terrorist organization Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, Muhammed Deif, and Marwan Issa," he posted on X. "We thank Japan for its commitment to fighting terrorism and building a world free of terrorism."