The IDF announced on Tuesday evening three names of another three soldiers who were killed in Gaza.

St.-Sgt.-Maj. Maor Levi, 33, a soldier in the 450th Battalion and from Susya, was killed in central Gaza.

Maj. Shay Shamiz, 26, from Merkaz Shapira and a commander in the 931st Battalion, was killed in battle in northern Gaza.

Capt. Shaul Greenglick, 26, from Ra'anana, an officer in the 931st Battalion, was also killed in battle in northern Gaza.