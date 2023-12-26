Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen's Houthis carry out attacks on Israeli city of Eilat and cargo ship in Red Sea

By REUTERS

Yemen's Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Tuesday the group launched an attack with missiles on a MSC United commercial ship in the Red Sea after it rejected three warning calls.

Sarea also said the group carried out drone attacks on the southern Israeli city of Eilat "and other areas in occupied Palestine."

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea in what they say is a response to Israel's war in Gaza.

IDF announces names of three soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2023 06:24 PM
Dermer meets with US Secretary of State Blinken
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2023 06:14 PM
Drone explodes in Israel's North, seven injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2023 05:13 PM
Kuwait says bodies of Kuwaiti and Saudi missing in Iraq have been found
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 04:48 PM
Netanyahu: IDF reservists will get the salaries they deserve
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/26/2023 03:55 PM
Japan freezes assets, imposes sanctions on Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2023 03:52 PM
Iran undoes slowdown in enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 02:01 PM
Russian, Indian foreign ministers to talk Ukraine, Gaza on Dec.27
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 12:22 PM
Baghdad condemns US strike on Iraqi military positions
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 11:06 AM
26-year-old Beit Shemesh resident to be indicted for acts against minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2023 09:20 AM
Japan to impose sanctions on three senior Hamas members
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 04:31 AM
Blasts heard over Crimea's Feodosia
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 03:20 AM
Two launches detected from Lebanon, IDF hits source
By AMIR BOHBOT/WALLA!
12/26/2023 01:48 AM
Eight killed in Syria in Turkish airstrikes on SDF-controlled areas
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 12:15 AM
Israel fears delay of US military aid for Gaza war - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2023 09:05 PM