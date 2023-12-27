Jerusalem Post
Biden, Qatar's Emir discuss Gaza hostages, boosting aid - White House

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 27, 2023 03:31

US President Joe Biden and Qatari Emir Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed on Tuesday the need to release hostages held in Gaza and efforts to boost humanitarian aid, the White House said.

Qatar and Egypt were mediators between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas in the late November truce. Current diplomatic efforts on a new truce have yielded little public progress so far.

"The two leaders discussed the urgent effort to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens," the White House readout said, adding they also talked about increasing access to aid.

The Qatari State News Agency said the emir received a phone call from Biden to discuss the latest developments and current joint mediation efforts for calming the situation in the besieged enclave to reach a permanent ceasefire.

 

