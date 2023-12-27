Muhammad Hassan Yaghi, executive assistant to Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, died “after a long illness,” according to a report in the Lebanese news outlet Elnashra. Yaghi, also known as Abu Salim, was one of the founders of the party in 1982 and previously served in the Lebanese Parliament, the site said.
Hassan Nasrallah’s assistant dead in Lebanon, local media report
By REUTERS12/27/2023 03:58 PM
