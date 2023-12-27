Jerusalem Post
Michigan Supreme Court rejects attempt to remove Trump from 2024 ballot -CNN

By REUTERS

The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the US Constitution's "insurrectionist ban," CNN reported on Wednesday.

IDF attacks Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 04:26 PM
Jordan, Egypt reject Israeli moves to displace Palestinians in statement
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 03:54 PM
Hassan Nasrallah’s assistant dead in Lebanon, local media report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 03:24 PM
Antony Blinken to visit Israel in Middle East trip next week
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 03:08 PM
Kremlin says EU aid won't change outcome of Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 01:43 PM
Russia, India closer to joint military equipment production - minister
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 01:06 PM
Russia warns Japan over providing Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 11:59 AM
Russia to deploy newest howitzers close to Finland's border - Rostec
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 06:24 AM
Casualties reported in Israeli strike on Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 04:44 AM
US 'greatly' by report of Iran's increase in uranium enrichment
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 04:18 AM
Sullivan, Israel's Dermer discuss war phase transition - White House
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 03:46 AM
Biden, Qatar's Emir discuss Gaza hostages, boosting aid - White House
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 03:30 AM
Six Palestinians killed in drone strike near Tulkarm - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 03:11 AM
Ben-Gvir decides not to extend term of Israel Prison Service head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2023 09:03 PM
Yemen's Houthis carry out attacks on Israeli city of Eilat
By REUTERS
12/26/2023 08:31 PM