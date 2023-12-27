Jerusalem Post
Israeli gov't asks IDF for position on discharging election candidates

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel's government on Wednesday approved a "compromise" regarding the municipal elections that were slated to take place on November 1, and have been delayed several times since the outbreak of war with Hamas. 

There are 2,189 candidates in the elections who are currently on active reserve duty. The government has asked the IDF to submit, by Thursday afternoon, its position on who among these can and cannot be discharged.

On Sunday, December 31, the government will hold an additional discussion, it said in a statement, to decide on the date of the elections, in the context of the IDF's data. 

