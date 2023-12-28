Jerusalem Post
Republicans appeal Trump Colorado ballot disqualification to US Supreme Court - attorney

By REUTERS

The Colorado Republican Party on Wednesday asked the US Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's Republican primary ballot, an attorney for the Republican group said.

The appeal comes after the Colorado Supreme Court on Dec. 19 disqualified Trump because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. The court barred Trump under a US constitutional provision prohibiting anyone who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding public office.

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, is expected to file his own appeal.

