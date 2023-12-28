Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Ramallah - report

A Palestinian man was killed and several others were injured amid clashes with Israeli forces in Ramallah in the West Bank early Thursday morning, according to Palestinian reports.

Clashes were reported in several cities throughout the West Bank on Wednesday night, including in Jericho, Halhul, Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nablus. At least nine Palestinians were injured in clashes in Halhul overnight, according to Palestinian reports.

In Jenin, one Palestinian was moderately injured and two others were lightly injured in an Israeli drone strike, according to Palestinian media.