US sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Yemen's Houthis

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 28, 2023 17:56

In its latest response to attacks on shipping by the Houthis, the United States on Thursday sanctioned an individual and three currency exchange houses that it accused of facilitating the flow of Iranian financial assistance to the Yemeni movement.

The exchange houses are based in Turkey and Yemen, the US Treasury said in a statement.

"Today's action underscores our resolve to restrict the illicit flow of funds to the Houthis, who continue to conduct dangerous attacks on international shipping and risk further destabilizing the region," Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in the statement.

