Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine official says drone debris hits Odesa high-rise building

By REUTERS

A fire broke out at a multi-story building in the Black Sea port city of Odesa late on Thursday after drones were reported to be headed for the area, authorities said.

"A high-rise building in Odesa was damaged by a downed drone," Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

He said information about casualties was being verified and urged townspeople to stay in shelters amid an ongoing drone attack.

Local Telegram channels posted photos and video of a fire that appeared to be affecting the upper two levels of a building but none immediately reported casualties.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Israel to approve cabinet rotation between Foreign, Energy Ministries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2023 06:51 PM
US sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
12/28/2023 05:55 PM
High Court interim chief blasts leak of verdict, calls for probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2023 05:42 PM
Israel-Hamas war: Egypt yet to receive response on Gaza ceasefire offer
By REUTERS
12/28/2023 03:25 PM
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Ramallah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2023 05:28 AM
Woman stabbed to death in Haifa, husband arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2023 05:18 AM
At least 40 killed in Liberian fuel tanker blast, says official
By REUTERS
12/28/2023 03:10 AM
Republicans appeal Trump Colorado ballot disqualification to USSC
By REUTERS
12/28/2023 03:07 AM
Explosion in Herzliya, police suspect crime
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 10:23 PM
Finance Ministry will continue to pay evacuees' salaries through January
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 06:56 PM
Israeli gov't asks IDF for position on discharging election candidates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 05:06 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 04:26 PM
Michigan Supreme Court rejects attempt to remove Trump from 2024 ballot
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 03:58 PM
Hassan Nasrallah’s assistant dead in Lebanon, local media report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 03:24 PM
Antony Blinken to visit Israel in Middle East trip next week
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 03:08 PM