The Kremlin on Friday said it had a list of Western assets that could be confiscated in retaliation if the G7 follows through on discussions about seizing $300 billion in frozen Russian assets.
Kremlin says it has a list of Western assets it could confiscate if Russian assets seized
By REUTERS12/29/2023 01:08 PM
