US Sec. of State Austin speaks with Israeli counterpart Gallant

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin to discuss Israel's ongoing campaign to oust Hamas and preparations for a post-Hamas Gaza, the Department of Defense said on Friday.

Austin reiterated the US's resolve to ensure Hamas is no longer a threat to Israel but emphasized Israel must continue to protect Gaza's civilians.

The two defense chiefs also discussed threats to regional security, including Hezbollah, attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria, Yemen's Houthi rebels, and the ongoing attacks in the Red Sea.