US Sec. of State Austin speaks with Israeli counterpart Gallant

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin to discuss Israel's ongoing campaign to oust Hamas and preparations for a post-Hamas Gaza, the Department of Defense said on Friday.

Austin reiterated the US's resolve to ensure Hamas is no longer a threat to Israel but emphasized Israel must continue to protect Gaza's civilians.

The two defense chiefs also discussed threats to regional security, including Hezbollah, attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria, Yemen's Houthi rebels, and the ongoing attacks in the Red Sea.

Turkey detains 29 people with suspected IS ties planning attacks
By REUTERS
12/29/2023 01:08 PM
Kremlin says it has list of Western assets to confiscate
By REUTERS
12/29/2023 12:13 PM
Grenade explodes at Petah Tikvah house entrance - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2023 09:58 AM
Kyiv air defense working intensively; Ukraine under combined air attack
By REUTERS
12/29/2023 08:05 AM
Ukraine's Kharkiv under missile attack, drones over Lviv
By REUTERS
12/29/2023 05:30 AM
Ukraine official says drone debris hits Odesa high-rise building
By REUTERS
12/29/2023 12:22 AM
Israel to approve cabinet rotation between Foreign, Energy Ministries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2023 06:51 PM
US sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
12/28/2023 05:55 PM
High Court interim chief blasts leak of verdict, calls for probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2023 05:42 PM
Israel-Hamas war: Egypt yet to receive response on Gaza ceasefire offer
By REUTERS
12/28/2023 03:25 PM
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Ramallah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2023 05:28 AM
Woman stabbed to death in Haifa, husband arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2023 05:18 AM
At least 40 killed in Liberian fuel tanker blast, says official
By REUTERS
12/28/2023 03:10 AM
Republicans appeal Trump Colorado ballot disqualification to USSC
By REUTERS
12/28/2023 03:07 AM
Explosion in Herzliya, police suspect crime
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 10:23 PM