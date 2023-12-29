Hamas says no release of more hostages until 'Israeli aggression ends'

The Hamas terrorist organization said on Friday that they will not be releasing any more of the hostages they've kidnapped until the "Israeli aggression ends."

"We reiterate that there will be no prisoner swap deal nor negotiation under fire," the terror group said, but said that they are "open to any initiative that can end this Israeli genocidal war."

Hamas has also commented about the "post-aggression period," stating that it is an "internal affair and is only decided by a Palestinian leadership that represents all our Palestinian people."