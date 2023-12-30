Grenade explodes in front of Kfar Ma'as house; police investigating

Petah Tikva police opened an investigation on Saturday after receiving a report of the sound of an explosion near a house in Moshav Kfar Ma'as. Officers who arrived at the scene found the remains of a hand grenade. There were no casualties.

Investigators examined the remains of the device and ensured that the area was clear of danger. The grenade's remains were transferred to the Israel Police forensics laboratory for further investigation.

The incident comes less than a week after a shooting incident at the same house.