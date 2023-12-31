Jerusalem Post
Ukraine's systems engaged in repelling Russian drone attack near Kyiv

By REUTERS

Ukraine's air defense systems in the region surrounding Kyiv were engaged late on Saturday in repelling Russia's drone attack, the military administration of the region said on their Telegram messaging channel.

IDF kills Abd el-Fatah Maali, right-hand man of Yahya Ayash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2023 12:13 AM
Grenade explodes in front of Kfar Ma'as house; police investigating
By ALON HOCHMON , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2023 11:44 PM
Hamas praises South Africa's ICJ request to probe Israeli 'genocide'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2023 08:06 PM
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia- EMSC
By REUTERS
12/30/2023 07:37 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanese stronghold
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2023 07:16 PM
Russia requests UN Security Council meeting after deadly strikes
By REUTERS
12/30/2023 06:14 PM
Two children dead after attack on Russian city of Belgorod - governor
By REUTERS
12/30/2023 02:26 PM
Pakistan rejects ex-PM Imran Khan's nomination for 2024 elections
By REUTERS
12/30/2023 02:24 PM
China to strengthen activity to assert sovereignty over East China Sea
By REUTERS
12/30/2023 12:32 PM
Hezbollah says four of its operatives killed in Israeli airstrikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2023 12:31 PM
19-year-old stabbed in Rishon Lezion, in moderate condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2023 12:09 PM
Turkey detains 189 people with suspected Islamic State ties
By REUTERS
12/30/2023 10:59 AM
IDF strikes terror targets in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2023 01:18 AM
Soccer-Turkish Super Cup final axed due teams not following match rules
By REUTERS
12/30/2023 01:08 AM
Germany's Scholz holds call with Israeli war cabinet member Gantz
By REUTERS
12/29/2023 08:43 PM