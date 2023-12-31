Ukraine's air defense systems in the region surrounding Kyiv were engaged late on Saturday in repelling Russia's drone attack, the military administration of the region said on their Telegram messaging channel.
Ukraine's systems engaged in repelling Russian drone attack near Kyiv
By ALON HOCHMON , JERUSALEM POST STAFF12/30/2023 11:44 PM
By REUTERS12/30/2023 07:37 PM
By REUTERS12/30/2023 06:14 PM
By REUTERS12/30/2023 02:26 PM
By REUTERS12/30/2023 02:24 PM
By REUTERS12/30/2023 12:32 PM
By REUTERS12/30/2023 10:59 AM
By REUTERS12/30/2023 01:08 AM
By REUTERS12/29/2023 08:43 PM