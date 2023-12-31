The Jerusalem College of Technology announced that beginning in the Fall semester of 2024, its International School in English will offer a bachelor's degree in nursing, the college announced Sunday. The new degree will include a high-level nursing curriculum along with one-and-a-half years of ulpan with the specific purpose of understanding medical terminology. Following this, students will integrate the JCT's Selma Jelinek School of Nursing, one of the top nursing programs in the country, where they will take clinical classes in Hebrew.