Russia launched 90 attack drones in hours leading into New Year's Day, with Ukrainian air defense systems destroying 87 of them, Ukraine's Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia launches 90 drones at Ukraine in hours leading into New Year's Day, Ukraine says
By REUTERS01/01/2024 02:15 AM
