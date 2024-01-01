Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia launches 90 drones at Ukraine in hours leading into New Year's Day, Ukraine says

By REUTERS

Russia launched 90 attack drones in hours leading into New Year's Day, with Ukrainian air defense systems destroying 87 of them, Ukraine's Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

IDF strikes terror targets in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2024 07:04 AM
Armed drone shot down over Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 02:15 AM
Gas prices rises to NIS 7.22 per liter overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2023 10:38 PM
Two wounded in Ma'ale Adumim stabbing attack, terrorist caught
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2023 07:53 PM
Jerusalem College of Techlaunches nursing program for int'l students
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2023 02:58 PM
South Korea warns North Korea leader 'doomed' if uses nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
12/31/2023 12:39 PM
UK's Cameron: Iran shares responsibility for preventing Red Sea attacks
By REUTERS
12/31/2023 12:28 PM
IDF publishes names of two fallen soldiers in battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2023 12:13 PM
Russia: Strikes on Kharkiv retaliation for Ukraine's attack on Belgorod
By REUTERS
12/31/2023 11:15 AM
UKMTO receives report of attack northwest of Yemen's Hodiedah - advisory
By REUTERS
12/31/2023 09:41 AM
Large IDF forces operating in Tulkarm
By MAARIV ONLINE , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2023 01:18 AM
Ukraine's systems engaged in repelling Russian drone attack near Kyiv
By REUTERS
12/31/2023 12:16 AM
IDF kills Abd el-Fatah Maali, right-hand man of Yahya Ayash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2023 12:13 AM
Grenade explodes in front of Kfar Ma'as house; police investigating
By ALON HOCHMON , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2023 11:44 PM
Hamas praises South Africa's ICJ request to probe Israeli 'genocide'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2023 08:06 PM