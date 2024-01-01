Jerusalem Post
North Korea issues tsunami warnings after massive Japan quake - Yonhap

By REUTERS

North Korea issued tsunami warnings for its east coast after a massive quake hit north central Japan on Monday, saying waves of up to 2.08 meters (6.8 ft) can reach its shore, Yonhap news reported, citing the North's state radio.

Iranian warship Alborz enters the Red Sea - Tasnim
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 01:47 PM
South Korea's eastern province tells residents to evacuate
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 11:55 AM
Russia declares tsunami warning in far eastern cities - TASS cites mayor
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 11:08 AM
Iran says release of Spanish national was a 'humane' step
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 10:55 AM
Russia says Sakhalin island under threat from Japan tsunami, evacuations
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 10:52 AM
Russia launches 90 drones at Ukraine late New Years Eve, Ukraine says
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 08:37 AM
IDF strikes terror targets in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2024 07:04 AM
Armed drone shot down over Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 02:15 AM
Gas prices rises to NIS 7.22 per liter overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2023 10:38 PM
Two wounded in Ma'ale Adumim stabbing attack, terrorist caught
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2023 07:53 PM
Jerusalem College of Techlaunches nursing program for int'l students
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2023 02:58 PM
South Korea warns North Korea leader 'doomed' if uses nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
12/31/2023 12:39 PM
UK's Cameron: Iran shares responsibility for preventing Red Sea attacks
By REUTERS
12/31/2023 12:28 PM
IDF publishes names of two fallen soldiers in battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2023 12:13 PM
Russia: Strikes on Kharkiv retaliation for Ukraine's attack on Belgorod
By REUTERS
12/31/2023 11:15 AM