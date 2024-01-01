North Korea issued tsunami warnings for its east coast after a massive quake hit north central Japan on Monday, saying waves of up to 2.08 meters (6.8 ft) can reach its shore, Yonhap news reported, citing the North's state radio.
North Korea issues tsunami warnings after massive Japan quake - Yonhap
