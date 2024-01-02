Jerusalem Post
Iran says Hamas official killing to ignite further resistance against Israel

By REUTERS

Iran said the killing of senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri on Tuesday in an Israeli drone strike in Lebanon will further ignite the resistance against Israel, state media reported.

"The martyr's blood will undoubtedly ignite another surge in the veins of resistance and the motivation to fight against the Zionist occupiers, not only in Palestine but also in the region and among all freedom-seekers worldwide," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani.

Kanaani also condemned the violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity by "the aggressive Zionist regime."

 

Israel prepares for heavy response following Hezbollah threats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 08:39 PM
Blinken, UK's Cameron discuss Red Sea, Gaza, Ukraine in call on Tuesday
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 08:16 PM
PMO instructs ministers to not be interviewed following Beirut attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 07:40 PM
Netanyahu meets with hostage families, says Hamas softened demands
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 06:39 PM
Sderot: One rocket fell on city outskirts, no reported injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 06:17 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 06:10 PM
Maersk will continue to pause all Red Sea shipments
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 06:00 PM
Benny Gantz slams comparisons between High Court and Hamas, Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 05:19 PM
Hamas, Islamic Jihad respond to Egyptian deal proposal - Al Mayadeen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 05:18 PM
Hamas's Haniyeh: No hostage release without complete ceasefire
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 05:07 PM
French embassy in Niger closed until further notice - foreign ministry
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 04:23 PM
Saudi state TV says kingdom officially begins membership of BRICS bloc
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 03:22 PM
Israel says it struck Syrian military targets in response to rockets
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 10:58 AM
Two anti-tank missiles fall in Shlomi, one causes minor damage
By YOAV ETIEL
01/02/2024 10:16 AM
Communications Ministry funds network reception for bomb shelters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 10:14 AM