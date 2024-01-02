Iran said the killing of senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri on Tuesday in an Israeli drone strike in Lebanon will further ignite the resistance against Israel, state media reported.

"The martyr's blood will undoubtedly ignite another surge in the veins of resistance and the motivation to fight against the Zionist occupiers, not only in Palestine but also in the region and among all freedom-seekers worldwide," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani.

Kanaani also condemned the violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity by "the aggressive Zionist regime."