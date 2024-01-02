Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN Security Council likely to meet Wednesday on Red Sea, says French UN envoy

By REUTERS

 The UN Security Council may meet as early as Wednesday on the situation in the Red Sea, the French ambassador to the United Nations, whose country assumed the council presidency, said on Tuesday.

"It's likely the council will meet on the issue sooner, probably even tomorrow," Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere told a news conference when asked about the international response to attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Red Sea shipping.

"The situation is bad," he said. "There is a repetition of violations and military actions in this area."

US slams Israeli ministers' statements on resettlement of Palestinians
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 10:45 PM
Incident east of Eritrea's Assab, officials investigating - UK authority
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 10:09 PM
Sec. of State Blinken's visit to Israel delayed until Monday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 09:14 PM
Israel prepares for heavy response following Hezbollah threats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 08:39 PM
Iran says Hamas official killing to ignite resistance against Israel
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 08:38 PM
Blinken, UK's Cameron discuss Red Sea, Gaza, Ukraine in call on Tuesday
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 08:16 PM
PMO instructs ministers to not be interviewed following Beirut attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 07:40 PM
Netanyahu meets with hostage families, says Hamas softened demands
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 06:39 PM
Sderot: One rocket fell on city outskirts, no reported injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 06:17 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 06:10 PM
Maersk will continue to pause all Red Sea shipments
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 06:00 PM
Benny Gantz slams comparisons between High Court and Hamas, Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 05:19 PM
Hamas, Islamic Jihad respond to Egyptian deal proposal - Al Mayadeen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 05:18 PM
Hamas's Haniyeh: No hostage release without complete ceasefire
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 05:07 PM
French embassy in Niger closed until further notice - foreign ministry
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 04:23 PM