IDF launches major operation in West Bank refugee camp, 18 detained

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 3, 2024 12:43

Israeli forces from the Shin Bet, Border Police, and the IDF launched a widespread operation in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank, the Israeli military said in a Wednesday statement.

IDF said 18 Palestinian terrorists had already been detained with six arrested since the operation launched earlier in the morning.

During the raid, an IDF unmanned aerial vehicle struck terrorists who attempted to hurl explosives at forces operating in the area. 

In addition, four terror suspects were arrested, and weaponry seized in Kalkilya.

