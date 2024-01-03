Foreign Min. Israel Katz speaks with British counterpart David Cameron

Israel's new Foreign Minister Israel Katz spoke with his British counterpart David Cameron on Wednesday and thanked him for the UK's continued support over Israel's war against Hamas.

The two also discussed important regional issues, such as Iran's growing influence in the region and the ongoing Houthi attacks on the shipping trade in the Red Sea.

Writing on X, Katz also stated that he and Cameron spoke about "the importance of resolute opposition to South Africa's absurd appeal to the International Court of Justice against Israel."