IDF Chief: We are in strong state of readiness in North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi stated that the IDF is in a “very strong state of readiness in the North,” during a visit to the Israel-Lebanon border.

"We are in very strong state of readiness in the north in my impression," the military chief said. "There is a great deal of proficiency, there is good ability and there is a high spirit."

"We are very well prepared on all fronts and we are currently focusing on fighting Hamas," he stressed, "This war began at a difficult point."

Halevi's comments come the day after Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri was killed in alleged Israeli drone strike in Beirut.
