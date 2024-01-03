IDF Chief: We are in strong state of readiness in North

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi stated that the IDF is in a “very strong state of readiness in the North,” during a visit to the Israel-Lebanon border.

"We are in very strong state of readiness in the north in my impression," the military chief said. "There is a great deal of proficiency, there is good ability and there is a high spirit."

"We are very well prepared on all fronts and we are currently focusing on fighting Hamas," he stressed, "This war began at a difficult point." Halevi's comments come the day after Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri was killed in alleged Israeli drone strike in Beirut.