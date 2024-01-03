US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, according to reports in Israeli media.The president assured Netanyahu that the US will maintain a significant military presence in the region amid reports that the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is set to depart the Mediterranean Sea, close to three months since it was deployed to the area in the wake of Hamas's October 7 massacre on Israel and fears of a multi-front war.
Biden to Netanyahu: We will maintain military presence in Middle East
By REUTERS01/03/2024 08:52 PM
By REUTERS01/03/2024 08:21 PM
By REUTERS01/03/2024 08:03 PM
By REUTERS01/03/2024 06:26 PM
By REUTERS01/03/2024 03:21 PM
By REUTERS01/03/2024 11:53 AM
By REUTERS01/03/2024 09:00 AM