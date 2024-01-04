Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Japan quake rescuers race against time as survival limit nears

By REUTERS

Thousands of rescuers pressed on in their search for survivors of a New Year's Day quake that killed at least 77 people in Japan, hoping to save as many as they can within a three day survival window which ends on Thursday afternoon.

"There's little time left until it's 72 hours since the quake," Masuhiro Izumiya, the mayor of hard-hit Suzu city, said on Wednesday evening at a regional disaster response meeting.

"We really need to muster all of our remaining strength to continue rescue efforts."

Survival rates drop off 72 hours after the quake, according to emergency responders.

Severed roads and the remote location of the worst-hit areas have complicated rescue efforts. Nearly 600 tremors have hit the Noto peninsula since the main quake, raising fears of landslides and further damage to infrastructure.

Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew groped her, documents show
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 02:31 AM
Blinken to go to Israel, visit other Middle East capitals
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 01:16 AM
Senior Hezbollah official killed with three other operatives - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 12:50 AM
Another warning to Houthis should not be anticipated -US official
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 12:30 AM
Hezbollah fires anti-tank missiles, IDF responds - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 12:11 AM
Blast in Iran looks like possible ISIS 'terrorist attack' -US official
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 12:04 AM
Four Hezbollah members killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon -report
By REUTERS
01/03/2024 11:27 PM
Houthi shipping attacks require 'global response' - US diplomat
By REUTERS
01/03/2024 10:43 PM
IDF Chief: We are in strong state of readiness in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2024 08:54 PM
US: we weren't involved in Iran blasts, no reason to believe Israel was
By REUTERS
01/03/2024 08:52 PM
Iran's Raisi cancels planned visit to Turkey amid bloody Kerman attacks
By REUTERS
01/03/2024 08:21 PM
US, partners reiterate call for end to Houthi attacks in Red Sea
By REUTERS
01/03/2024 08:03 PM
Foreign Min. Israel Katz speaks with British counterpart David Cameron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2024 06:31 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky says more than 200 POWs returned from Russia
By REUTERS
01/03/2024 06:26 PM
Israeli official: Qatar hasn't called off hostage talks
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
01/03/2024 05:56 PM