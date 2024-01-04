Saudi Arabia rejects "extremist remarks" by two Israeli ministers who called for the displacement of Gaza's population, the reoccupation of the strip, and the construction of settlements, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli 'extremist remarks' on displacing Gazans
By REUTERS01/04/2024 12:16 PM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 11:30 AM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 11:19 AM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 09:15 AM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 04:23 AM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 01:16 AM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 12:30 AM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 12:04 AM
By REUTERS01/03/2024 11:27 PM
By REUTERS01/03/2024 10:43 PM