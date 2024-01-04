Jerusalem Post
Russian missile strike kills one, causes power cuts in central Ukraine

By REUTERS

One civilian was killed and eight wounded on Thursday in a Russian missile strike on Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine, damaging energy company buildings and causing power and water supply cuts, the regional governor said.

Russia likely used an X-59 missile, governor Andriy Raikovych said at a briefing.

"Ordinary working people were injured ... One worker, unfortunately, died. A simple car mechanic," Raikovych said.

He added on the Telegram messaging app that all those hurt had shrapnel wounds.

Damage to power lines resulted in power outages and water supply cuts in several parts of the city though services were restored later, according to Raikovych.

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine around the turn of the year. Kyiv says Moscow has launched almost 300 missiles and more than 200 attack drones since Dec. 29.

