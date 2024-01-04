Jerusalem Post
Missiles fired from Yemen toward Bab al-Mandab Strait - Ambrey

By REUTERS

British maritime security firm Ambrey has received intelligence of missiles fired from Yemen's Taiz towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the firm said in an advisory note on Thursday.

Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank in week-long Gaza diplomacy push
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 07:45 PM
Gaza missile falls on Israeli medical clinic, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 07:36 PM
Jerusalem baby dies of whooping cough, mother not vaccinated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:53 PM
Israeli FM returns ambassador from Madrid, citing problematic statements
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:38 PM
Five IDF soldiers seriously wounded in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:36 PM
Houthi drone boat detonates in Red Sea, no casualties - US Navy
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 06:16 PM
Israel will complete Gaza war objectives, Netanyahu tells Lindsey Graham
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 05:48 PM
Suicide bomber cause of first explosion near Soleimani's grave - Iran
By JPOST.COM STAFF
01/04/2024 05:11 PM
UK foreign minister Cameron: Red Sea attacks must stop
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 03:43 PM
US carries out strike in Baghdad against militia leader
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 03:10 PM
Hezbollah retreats from Israel border by 2-3 kilometers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 02:56 PM
Russian missile strike kills one, causes power cuts in central Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 02:22 PM
Vatican moves to calm bishops over same-sex blessings approval
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 02:22 PM
Kuwait emir appoints Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah as PM
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 12:57 PM
Russia goes ahead with plans to buy Iranian ballistic missiles
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 12:54 PM