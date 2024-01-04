British maritime security firm Ambrey has received intelligence of missiles fired from Yemen's Taiz towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the firm said in an advisory note on Thursday.
Missiles fired from Yemen toward Bab al-Mandab Strait - Ambrey
