South Korea ordered on Friday an evacuation on the island of Yeonpyeong near its border with North Korea, the Yonhap news agency said, following a newspaper report that the South's military was due to resume live-fire drills there.
S.Korea orders evacuation on island over drills near N. Korea border -Yonhap
By REUTERS01/04/2024 08:04 PM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 07:45 PM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 07:31 PM
By JPOST.COM STAFF01/04/2024 05:11 PM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 03:43 PM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 03:10 PM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 02:22 PM