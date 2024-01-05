Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

S.Korea orders evacuation on island over drills near N. Korea border -Yonhap

By REUTERS

South Korea ordered on Friday an evacuation on the island of Yeonpyeong near its border with North Korea, the Yonhap news agency said, following a newspaper report that the South's military was due to resume live-fire drills there.

Three missing Israelis were taken hostage in Gaza, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 08:22 PM
Displaced Israelis must return home, Netanyahu tells Hochstein
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
01/04/2024 08:12 PM
McDonald's: Middle East markets seeing impact from Israel-Hamas war
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 08:04 PM
Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank in week-long Gaza diplomacy push
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 07:45 PM
Gaza missile falls on Israeli medical clinic, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 07:36 PM
Missiles fired from Yemen toward Bab al-Mandab Strait - Ambrey
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 07:31 PM
Jerusalem baby dies of whooping cough, mother not vaccinated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:53 PM
Israeli FM returns ambassador from Madrid, citing problematic statements
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:38 PM
Five IDF soldiers seriously wounded in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:36 PM
Israel will complete Gaza war objectives, Netanyahu tells Lindsey Graham
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 05:48 PM
Suicide bomber cause of first explosion near Soleimani's grave - Iran
By JPOST.COM STAFF
01/04/2024 05:11 PM
UK foreign minister Cameron: Red Sea attacks must stop
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 03:43 PM
US carries out strike in Baghdad against militia leader
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 03:10 PM
Hezbollah retreats from Israel border by 2-3 kilometers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 02:56 PM
Russian missile strike kills one, causes power cuts in central Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 02:22 PM