Families of Gaza hostages protest outside of Minister Gantz's home

Families of those held captive by Hamas in Gaza protested outside of Minister Benny Gantz's home in Rosh Ha'ayin Friday morning, Israeli media reported.

Families of hostages, including the families of Haim Peri, Oded Lifshitz, Idan Shatvi, Yoram Metzger, and Ofer Calderon, were present, calling for Gantz and the war cabinet to save the lives of the abductees by any means, "even if it means stopping the fighting. The lives of our relatives are in daily danger, and the Israeli government has the commitment and ability to save them, before it is too late and there is no one left to save," they stated.