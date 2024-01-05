Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Families of Gaza hostages protest outside of Minister Gantz's home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Families of those held captive by Hamas in Gaza protested outside of Minister Benny Gantz's home in Rosh Ha'ayin Friday morning, Israeli media reported.

Families of hostages, including the families of Haim Peri, Oded Lifshitz, Idan Shatvi, Yoram Metzger, and Ofer Calderon, were present, calling for Gantz and the war cabinet to save the lives of the abductees by any means, "even if it means stopping the fighting. The lives of our relatives are in daily danger, and the Israeli government has the commitment and ability to save them, before it is too late and there is no one left to save," they stated.

North Korea fires more than 200 coastal artillery shells, South says
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 06:41 AM
S.Korea orders evacuation on island over drills near N. Korea border -Yo
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 06:12 AM
Three missing Israelis were taken hostage in Gaza, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 08:22 PM
Displaced Israelis must return home, Netanyahu tells Hochstein
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
01/04/2024 08:12 PM
McDonald's: Middle East markets seeing impact from Israel-Hamas war
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 08:04 PM
Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank in week-long Gaza diplomacy push
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 07:45 PM
Gaza missile falls on Israeli medical clinic, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 07:36 PM
Missiles fired from Yemen toward Bab al-Mandab Strait - Ambrey
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 07:31 PM
Jerusalem baby dies of whooping cough, mother not vaccinated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:53 PM
Israeli FM returns ambassador from Madrid, citing problematic statements
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:38 PM
Five IDF soldiers seriously wounded in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:36 PM
Israel will complete Gaza war objectives, Netanyahu tells Lindsey Graham
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 05:48 PM
Suicide bomber cause of first explosion near Soleimani's grave - Iran
By JPOST.COM STAFF
01/04/2024 05:11 PM
UK foreign minister Cameron: Red Sea attacks must stop
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 03:43 PM
US carries out strike in Baghdad against militia leader
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 03:10 PM