'UNRWA is doing important work,' White House spokesman says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 5, 2024 08:18

The White House spokesman for national security affairs, John Kirby, dismissed criticism directed at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) on Friday morning, alleging their cooperation with Hamas.

Kirby said that the agency is "doing important work and that it cannot be blamed for Hamas using civilian infrastructure for combat purposes."

UNRWA employees were accused of keeping Israeli hostages in their homes, celebrating mass murders on October 7 and beyond, and of having staff involved in the October 7 attacks. 

Families of Gaza hostages protest outside of Minister Gantz's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 07:34 AM
North Korea fires more than 200 coastal artillery shells, South says
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 06:41 AM
S.Korea orders evacuation on island over drills near N. Korea border -Yo
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 06:12 AM
Three missing Israelis were taken hostage in Gaza, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 08:22 PM
Displaced Israelis must return home, Netanyahu tells Hochstein
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
01/04/2024 08:12 PM
McDonald's: Middle East markets seeing impact from Israel-Hamas war
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 08:04 PM
Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank in week-long Gaza diplomacy push
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 07:45 PM
Gaza missile falls on Israeli medical clinic, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 07:36 PM
Missiles fired from Yemen toward Bab al-Mandab Strait - Ambrey
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 07:31 PM
Jerusalem baby dies of whooping cough, mother not vaccinated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:53 PM
Israeli FM returns ambassador from Madrid, citing problematic statements
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:38 PM
Five IDF soldiers seriously wounded in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:36 PM
Israel will complete Gaza war objectives, Netanyahu tells Lindsey Graham
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 05:48 PM
Suicide bomber cause of first explosion near Soleimani's grave - Iran
By JPOST.COM STAFF
01/04/2024 05:11 PM
UK foreign minister Cameron: Red Sea attacks must stop
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 03:43 PM