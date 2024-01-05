'UNRWA is doing important work,' White House spokesman says

The White House spokesman for national security affairs, John Kirby, dismissed criticism directed at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) on Friday morning, alleging their cooperation with Hamas.

Kirby said that the agency is "doing important work and that it cannot be blamed for Hamas using civilian infrastructure for combat purposes."

UNRWA employees were accused of keeping Israeli hostages in their homes, celebrating mass murders on October 7 and beyond, and of having staff involved in the October 7 attacks.