China-US cooperation 'no longer a dispensable choice' for the world - Wang Yi

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 5, 2024 13:16

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that the most urgent task for Sino-US relations is to establish a correct understanding and cooperation between the two sides is "no longer a dispensable choice" for the world.

Both sides should continue to make full use of foreign affairs, economics, finance, commerce, agriculture and other areas to restore and establish mechanisms to communicate as soon as possible, Wang said in a keynote speech at an event to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the US.

