Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Japan earthquake deaths top 100, with hundreds missing

By REUTERS

Japan's death toll from the New Year's Day earthquake reached 110 on Saturday as a search for survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings entered a sixth day, with more than 200 still missing after the deadliest quake in nearly eight years.

The quake of magnitude 7.6 struck the west coast, destroying infrastructure and snapping power links to 22,000 homes in the Hokuriku region.

Rain hampered efforts to sift the rubble for survivors as more than 30,000 evacuees awaited aid. The number of confirmed dead stood at 110 by 4 p.m. on Saturday, up from 94 the previous day, the Ishikawa government website showed.

"I am keenly aware of the extent of the damage caused," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said as the toll crossed 100.

Ambrey reports of a maritime security event in Red Sea - advisory note
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 10:47 AM
UK finance minster Hunt: Red Sea shipping attacks may impact UK economy
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 10:31 AM
Pro-Iranian terrorists claim attack on two American bases in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2024 07:30 AM
UN Humanitarian Affairs Sec.-Gen.: 'Gaza has become uninhabitable'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2024 03:16 AM
Former Vice President Mike Pence visits Israel's Northern Command
By YOAV ETIEL
01/06/2024 12:26 AM
Houthi official threatens countries involved with Red Sea coalition
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 11:07 PM
Iran detains 11 suspects after Kerman attacks, seizes explosives
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 07:27 PM
Hamas releases video of plainclothes terrorists firing mortar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 04:25 PM
India govt providing security escort for container ships around Red Sea
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 01:34 PM
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over al-Arouri killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 01:30 PM
Germany foreign minister warns against occupation of Gaza
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 01:16 PM
IDF officer in Army Radio under probe for sexual assault - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 01:10 PM
China-US cooperation 'no longer a dispensable choice' - Wang Yi
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 01:01 PM
Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 12:56 PM
Jerusalem man indicted after hanging donkey head at Muslim cemetery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 12:19 PM