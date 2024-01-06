Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF, Shin Bet carry out operation in Qatanna village in central West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police interrogated dozens of suspects and arrested three people throughout the West Bank during the week.

Forces operated in the village of Qatanna in the central West Bank, where they arrested two, and the village of Bal'a in the northern West Bank, where forces arrested a third person. They also confiscated weapons and dozens of explosives. During the operation, the fighters fired at terrorists who threw explosives at them.

In the city of Nablus, equipment was confiscated which included a printing press that printed propaganda materials for the Hamas. Weapons and funds were also found in the villages of Dura and Harmela.

The arrested individuals have been transferred for further investigation.

There are no casualties to Israeli forces in the operations. Since the beginning of the war, about 2,600 wanted people have been arrested throughout the West Bank, with half of them being associated with Hamas.

UK has report of 6 craft approaching vessel near Yemen
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 05:21 PM
Lebanese Prime Minister: 'Attack in Lebanon will lead to escalation'
By MAARIV
01/06/2024 02:17 PM
North Korea fired more than 60 shots off Korean peninsula
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 12:58 PM
Japan earthquake deaths top 100, with hundreds missing
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 11:30 AM
Ambrey reports of a maritime security event in Red Sea - advisory note
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 10:47 AM
UK finance minster Hunt: Red Sea shipping attacks may impact UK economy
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 10:31 AM
Pro-Iranian terrorists claim attack on two American bases in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2024 07:30 AM
UN Humanitarian Affairs Sec.-Gen.: 'Gaza has become uninhabitable'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2024 03:16 AM
Former Vice President Mike Pence visits Israel's Northern Command
By YOAV ETIEL
01/06/2024 12:26 AM
Houthi official threatens countries involved with Red Sea coalition
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 11:07 PM
Iran detains 11 suspects after Kerman attacks, seizes explosives
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 07:27 PM
Hamas releases video of plainclothes terrorists firing mortar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 04:25 PM
India govt providing security escort for container ships around Red Sea
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 01:34 PM
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over al-Arouri killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 01:30 PM
Germany foreign minister warns against occupation of Gaza
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 01:16 PM