EU's Michel to run in election, will leave post mid-July - report

By REUTERS

EU Council President Charles Michel will run in the election for European Parliament in June and will leave his post mid-July if he gets elected, he said in an interview with Belgian newspaper De Standaard published on Saturday.

Jerusalem police detain three anti-war protesters
By SHLOMI HELLER
01/06/2024 10:15 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2024 07:33 PM
Drone launched from Yemen shot over southern Red Sea - US Central
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 07:28 PM
Families of hostages initiate economy shutdown for 100 minutes on Sunday
By URI SELA
01/06/2024 06:44 PM
France's says Iran must stop destabilizing activities
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 06:42 PM
IDF, Shin Bet carry out operation in Qatanna village in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2024 05:38 PM
UK has report of 6 craft approaching vessel near Yemen
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 05:21 PM
Lebanese Prime Minister: 'Attack in Lebanon will lead to escalation'
By MAARIV
01/06/2024 02:17 PM
North Korea fired more than 60 shots off Korean peninsula
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 12:58 PM
Japan earthquake deaths top 100, with hundreds missing
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 11:30 AM
Ambrey reports of a maritime security event in Red Sea - advisory note
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 10:47 AM
UK finance minster Hunt: Red Sea shipping attacks may impact UK economy
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 10:31 AM
Pro-Iranian terrorists claim attack on two American bases in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2024 07:30 AM
UN Humanitarian Affairs Sec.-Gen.: 'Gaza has become uninhabitable'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2024 03:16 AM
Former Vice President Mike Pence visits Israel's Northern Command
By YOAV ETIEL
01/06/2024 12:26 AM