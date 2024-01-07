EU Council President Charles Michel will run in the election for European Parliament in June and will leave his post mid-July if he gets elected, he said in an interview with Belgian newspaper De Standaard published on Saturday.
EU's Michel to run in election, will leave post mid-July - report
